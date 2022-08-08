Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion To Take Place on 9 August: BJP Leader

The much awaited expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet will take place on Tuesday, 9 August, a senior state BJP leader said.

Shiv Sena MLA Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on 30 June after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray due to a rebellion in the Sena ranks.

The duo had been functioning as a two-member cabinet since then, inviting criticism from opposition leaders.

A senior BJP leader told PTI on Monday,