20 Days of NDA 3.0 — 6 Lynchings, Mob Violence Around Bakrid & Hate Speeches

It has been three weeks since the BJP-led NDA won a reduced, yet clear majority in the Lok Sabha elections. In this period there have been a number of communal incidents, lynchings and demolitions in different parts of the country.

Four people were lynched in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, one in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and one in Gujarat. On the other hand, communal unrest and targeted harassment by right wing mobs around Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) were reported in different parts of the country.

The Quint has mapped most of these cases in the interactive map below.