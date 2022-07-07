ADVERTISEMENT

'Don't Believe Misleading Reports': Tejashwi Yadav Says Lalu's Health Improving

The former Union Minister fell down the stairs in his Patna house and had to be shifted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital.

Pranay Dutta Roy
Politics
'Don't Believe Misleading Reports': Tejashwi Yadav Says Lalu's Health Improving
Commenting on the health of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav, MLA Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said on Thursday, 7 July that his father’s health is "progressively improving.”

The former Union minister fell down the stairs in his house at 10 Circular Road in Patna on Sunday, 3 July and had to be shifted to Delhi’s All India Institute for Medial Sciences after suffering a fractured right shoulder.

“The health of our National President and my father, respected Shri Lalu Prasad ji is constantly on the path of betterment. He is under intensive medical observation and his condition is progressively improving,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

He further appealed to well-wishers and supporters to not be alarmed by misleading reports.

“All well wishers, supporters, workers and countrymen are requested not to be worried about any misleading reports,” he said.

The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister was accompanied to AIIMS by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

His wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejashwi Yadav had reached Delhi earlier on Wednesday, 6 July to oversee the arrangements.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had enquired about the health of the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo.

In a statement, RJD spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan said, “The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to RJD chief.”

CM Nitish Kumar had met the RJD leader at Paras Hospital, when the latter was being treated there.

"I wish Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji a speedy recovery," Kumar wrote in his tweet.

