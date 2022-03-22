RJD Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav Shifted to AIIMS Delhi As His Health Worsens

The Jharkhand High Court, on 11 March, had deferred the hearing on Yadav's bail plea till 1 April in connection with a fodder scam case.

A special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday had sentenced the RJD supremo to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

The five scams amounting to the massive Rs 950-crore fodder scam that the former Bihar chief minister has been proven guilty of revolves around the illegal withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in different districts of Bihar.

The scam was discovered after a raid conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare at the Animal Husbandry Department in 1996.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)