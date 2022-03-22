RJD Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav Shifted to AIIMS Delhi As His Health Worsens
Special CBI court in Ranchi had sentenced the RJD supremo to 5 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was transferred to AIIMS Delhi from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Tuesday, 22 March, after his health condition worsened.
"It was found that he has issues in his heart and kidney. He is being sent to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. The jail officials will decide (the date)."RIMS Director Kameshwar Prasad said
He suffers from numerous ailments, including renal issues, and is a patient of a stage-4 kidney ailment. His kidney is currently functioning at 20 percent capacity. The leader's blood sugar and blood pressure levels are also fluctuating, Vidyapati, the head of a seven-member team of doctors at RIMS, told PTI.
The Jharkhand High Court, on 11 March, had deferred the hearing on Yadav's bail plea till 1 April in connection with a fodder scam case.
A special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday had sentenced the RJD supremo to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh.
The five scams amounting to the massive Rs 950-crore fodder scam that the former Bihar chief minister has been proven guilty of revolves around the illegal withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in different districts of Bihar.
The scam was discovered after a raid conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare at the Animal Husbandry Department in 1996.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
