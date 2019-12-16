‘I Have Been Assaulted By Rabri Devi,’ Says Daughter-In-Law

Aishwarya Roy, the estranged daughter-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, on Sunday, 15 December, charged her mother-in-law and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi with beating her, dragging her by her hair and snatching away her mobile phone and other belongings before driving her out of the residence.

The drama unfolded late in the evening when Roy, married to Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, sat weeping outside the family's 10, Circular Road residence.

Her father and RJD MLA Chandrika Roy, mother Purnima Roy and younger siblings who live a few hundred metres away, rushed to the spot on learning about the incident.