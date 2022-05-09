'Did Not Target Any Community': Delhi Civic Body on Jahangirpuri Demolition

The demolition drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) at Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 20 April did not raze any "house" and wasn't targeting any community, the BJP-led civic body told the Supreme Court on Monday, 9 May.

The top court was hearing the petitions challenging the drive, which took place days after clashes broke out in North West Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. They were filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a Muslim organisation, and the CPM.

Dubbing the allegations put forth by the petitioners as "blatant falsehood," the civic body said that action should be taken against the litigants, reported NDTV.