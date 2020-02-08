India Today-Axis Exit Poll: AAP Races Ahead in 6 Regions of Delhi

Hours after voting got over for Assembly elections in Delhi, exit polls conducted by India Today-Axis My India on Saturday, 8 February, predicted a near sweep for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

The exit poll, which is revealing the numbers in a phased manner, has so far put out the figures for 60 seats across four regions – Chandni Chowk, East, West, Northwest and Northeast Delhi.