India Today-Axis Exit Poll: AAP Races Ahead in 6 Regions of Delhi
Hours after voting got over for Assembly elections in Delhi, exit polls conducted by India Today-Axis My India on Saturday, 8 February, predicted a near sweep for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.
The exit poll, which is revealing the numbers in a phased manner, has so far put out the figures for 60 seats across four regions – Chandni Chowk, East, West, Northwest and Northeast Delhi.
In fact, exit polls conducted by other agencies too, have predicted comfortable majorities for the AAP.
For live updates on all the exit polls, click here.
According to the Election Commission, 56.93 percent voter turnout was recorded till 7 pm.
Addressing the media, the Election Commission said the election was conducted very peacefully, adding that at some polling stations, voting was still going on."
For all live updates on Delhi elections, click here.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )