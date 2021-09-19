After Captain's Exit, Congress Likely to Announce New Punjab CM Today
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar, and Pratap Singh Bajwa are some of the probable candidates.
A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post, the Congress party on Sunday, 19 September, is likely to announce its decision on who is going to be the next chief minister of the state.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Pawan Goel, Working President, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said, "A resolution was passed that Sonia Gandhi ji's decision will be final on this matter. Today you will get to know her decision."
The party leadership will hold an online meeting with the observers followed by a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party later during the day.
Names of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar, Pratap Singh Bajwa, and Raj Kumar Verka are doing the rounds for the top post.
Congress MP and senior leader Ambika Soni has reportedly turned down the offer.
Singh's resignation comes months before the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in early 2022 and amid rising discontent against him within the party.
In his resignation, Singh said that he felt "humiliated" by the way things had transpired and that the party could appoint "somebody they trust".
According to news reports, over 50 MLAs had written to the party high command asking for a change in the leadership.
In a parting shot, Singh voiced his concerns against Navjot Singh Sidhu being appointed as the next chief minister of the state and said that he will oppose his name.
Amarinder Singh then went on to allege that Sidhu has "a connection with Pakistan" and that "it will be a threat to national security".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.