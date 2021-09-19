After Captain's Exit, Congress Likely to Announce New Punjab CM Today

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post, the Congress party on Sunday, 19 September, is likely to announce its decision on who is going to be the next chief minister of the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pawan Goel, Working President, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said, "A resolution was passed that Sonia Gandhi ji's decision will be final on this matter. Today you will get to know her decision."

The party leadership will hold an online meeting with the observers followed by a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party later during the day.