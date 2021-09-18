Captain Amarinder Resigns: From a Survey to Protests, 8 Things That Led to This

The inevitable has happened. Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday 18 September, less than 24 hours after the Congress announced a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

The writing was on the wall for Captain after 48 MLAs reportedly wrote a letter to the party high command seeking his removal. This led to party in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat calling a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

The Quint had also reported in August that the Congress may be compelled to replace Captain Amarinder Singh.

At least in Punjab politics, it brought an end to an extremely eventful career, one that also witnessed the most traumatic phase in the history of Punjab.