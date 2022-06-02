'Going To Start New Chapter Today': Hardik Patel Ahead of Induction Into BJP

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the party on 18 May, will on Thursday, 2 June, join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On 31 May, sources had suggested that Patel would join the BJP, and he had also told news agency ANI the same.

On Thursday, the Patidar leader took to Twitter to confirm the same, saying that he would start a new chapter and work for the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.