'Going To Start New Chapter Today': Hardik Patel Ahead of Induction Into BJP

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the party on 18 May, will on Thursday, 2 June, join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
On 31 May, sources had suggested that Patel would join the BJP, and he had also told news agency ANI the same.
On Thursday, the Patidar leader took to Twitter to confirm the same, saying that he would start a new chapter and work for the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After he resigned from the Congress, speculations were rife that Patel would be joining either the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election this year.
However, on Sunday, 29 May, Patel took to Facebook and said, "Punjab has realised with a very sad incident today, how deadly it is for any state government to go into chaotic hands. The brutal murder of an international kabaddi player a few days ago and famous young artist Sidhu Moose Wala's death today are raising important questions."
Resignation From Congress
The Patidar leader quit the Congress on 18 May, days after claiming to be sidelined within the party and being excluded from important decisions.
Tweeting out the resignation letter, Patel said, "Today, I have mustered the courage to resign from all posts as well as the primary membership of the party. I believe that all my supporters and the people of Gujarat will stand by my decision. I also believe that following this decision, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat."
In the letter, Patel said, "Despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working against the interests of my country and our society. Hence, I wish to draw your attention to some very important subjects," he said.
