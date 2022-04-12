Gujarat Clashes: 10 Held After New Incidents of Stone-Pelting in Himmatnagar
The stone-pelting occurred during Iftar, the police said.
A day after several people were injured after communal violence broke out in Gujarat's Himmatnagar, at least 10 people were arrested and an FIR was registered as fresh instances of stone-pelting came to the fore from the region's Vanzaravas area on the night of Monday, 11 April.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Sabarkantha superintendent of police Vishalkumar Vaghela said,
"Police received information that stone-pelting happened during Iftar. We reached the spot and controlled the situation. Rounded-off 10 anti-social elements and lodged FIR [sic]."SP Vishalkumar Vaghela
The SP added that stone-pelting was underway when the police reached the spot and said that the situation was under control now.
"We used tear gas to control the situation. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police have been deployed...Situation under control now," he stated.
Meanwhile, videos of the incident captured miscreants throwing petrol bombs at another locality, news agency PTI reported.
A probe into the matter is underway.
15 Arrested After Clashes at Himmatnagar, Section 144 Imposed
On Sunday, stone-pelting was reported during a Ram Navami procession in the Chhapariya area, in which some people were injured, as per the police. More than 15 people have been arrested in connection with the incident as of yet.
Following the violence, Section 144 was imposed in some areas of Himmatnagar by Sabarkantha District Magistrate Hitesh Koya.
Police forces have been deployed in large numbers to control the law and order situation in Himmatnagar. The police said in a statement that the attack was a planned one and that the stones were collected on terraces in advance.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi called for an emergency meeting with senior police officials late on Sunday night to review the incident of unrest reported across the state.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.