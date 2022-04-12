Gujarat Clashes: 10 Held After New Incidents of Stone-Pelting in Himmatnagar

On Sunday, stone-pelting was reported during a Ram Navami procession in the Chhapariya area, in which some people were injured, as per the police. More than 15 people have been arrested in connection with the incident as of yet.

Following the violence, Section 144 was imposed in some areas of Himmatnagar by Sabarkantha District Magistrate Hitesh Koya.

Police forces have been deployed in large numbers to control the law and order situation in Himmatnagar. The police said in a statement that the attack was a planned one and that the stones were collected on terraces in advance.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi called for an emergency meeting with senior police officials late on Sunday night to review the incident of unrest reported across the state.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)