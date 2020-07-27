‘Constitutional Impasse’: Ex-Law Ministers Write to Rajasthan Guv

As the stand-off between Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and the Ashok Gehlot government continues over the convening of the Assembly session, three former Union law ministers have written to Mishra on what they called the “constitutional impasse” and advised him to go by the government request on the matter.

The letter signed by Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Ashwani Kumar said that "the delay in convening the special session of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha as decided and advised by the Council of Ministers has resulted in an avoidable constitutional impasse."

All three Congress leaders said that they have been at the helm of the Law Ministry in the past and "students" of the Constitution, adding that as per the established legal position, the governor is "obliged to call the Assembly session in accordance with the advice of the state Cabinet".