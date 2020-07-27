Rajasthan Guv Greenlights Assembly Session, But Cites 3 Conditions

After days of impasse over holding of an Assembly session amid the Rajasthan political crisis, state Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday, 27 July said that not convening the Assembly was never the intention, but asked the state government to deliberate on three aspects, ANI reported.

These include a 21-day notice period before convening the Assembly session amid the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining social distancing norms, and certain conditions to be followed if a confidence motion is moved, the news agency further said.

Earlier, CM Ashok Gehlot's government had proposed that the governor convene the Assembly session from 31 July, but the proposal had no mention of a floor test. The governor then sought a clarification pertaining to whether the CM wanted to move a confidence motion, and considering giving a 21-day notice to MLAs.