Ex-JD(U) Leader Pavan Varma Quits TMC Days After Nitish Kumar's Bihar Coup

Varma had joined the TMC in 2020 after he was sacked from the JD(U) for criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan K Varma quit the Trinamool Congress on Friday, 12 August, days after Nitish Kumar's party called off its coalition with the BJP in Bihar and joined ranks with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
"Dear Mamata ji, Please accept my resignation from the All India Trinamool Congress. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K Varma," he tweeted.
Varma resigning three days after Kumar's ditching of the BJP has fuelled speculation of his returning to the JD(U) fold.
Varma had joined the TMC in 2020 after he was sacked as the national general secretary of JD(U) for indulging in “anti-party activities.”
Varma and poll strategist Prashant Kishor had been removed from Kumar's party after they voice criticism for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
A former Indian Foreign Service officer, Varma had served as the national vice-president of the TMC. He has also served as India's ambassador to Bhutan and Cyprus
