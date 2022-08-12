Ex-JD(U) Leader Pavan Varma Quits TMC Days After Nitish Kumar's Bihar Coup

Former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan K Varma quit the Trinamool Congress on Friday, 12 August, days after Nitish Kumar's party called off its coalition with the BJP in Bihar and joined ranks with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

"Dear Mamata ji, Please accept my resignation from the All India Trinamool Congress. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K Varma," he tweeted.

Varma resigning three days after Kumar's ditching of the BJP has fuelled speculation of his returning to the JD(U) fold.