After Spat With Nitish, JD(U) Expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma

The Janata Dal (United) has expelled its vice-president Prashant Kishor as well as national general secretary Pavan Varma for indulging in “anti-party activities”, a party statement said on Wednesday, 29 January.

The expulsion comes amid differences in the party after Kishor voiced his criticism against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The latter was supported by the Nitish Kumar-led party in the Parliament.

Varma also created a stir with his open letter to party chief Nitish Kumar.