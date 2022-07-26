Sonia Gandhi To Appear Before ED for 2nd Round of Questioning Today

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 26 July, for the second round of questioning in the National Herald case.

Gandhi was questioned by the ED in the money laundering case for about two hours on 21 July.

On Monday, Congress MPs, general secretaries, and incharges convened a meeting to discuss their strategy for demonstrating against the ED summons to their party chief.

"The BJP government is bent on dictatorship and our path is satyagraha," party leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.