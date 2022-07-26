Sonia Gandhi To Appear Before ED for 2nd Round of Questioning Today
Gandhi was questioned in the National Herald case for two hours on 21 July, amid protests by the Congress.
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 26 July, for the second round of questioning in the National Herald case.
Gandhi was questioned by the ED in the money laundering case for about two hours on 21 July.
On Monday, Congress MPs, general secretaries, and incharges convened a meeting to discuss their strategy for demonstrating against the ED summons to their party chief.
"The BJP government is bent on dictatorship and our path is satyagraha," party leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.
"Tomorrow, we will protest against this political vendetta, misuse of government agencies, misuse of power, the way troubles are being made all over the country," Gohil stated.
A large number of Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, and Sachin Pilot, were detained during protests on the day of Sonia Gandhi's previous ED appearance.
Similar protests were held when Gandhi's son and former party president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in the same case in June. Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the investigation agency for five rounds of questioning.
Meanwhile, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the area around the ED office and the Congress headquarters in central Delhi in view of the demonstrations expected on Tuesday.
