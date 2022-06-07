ED Raids Delhi Min Satyender Jain, Aides; Recovers 1.8 Kg Gold, Rs 2.8 Cr Cash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 7 June, said it has seized Rs 2.82 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from the premises of arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his aides during day-long raids on Monday.

Various incriminating documents and digital records were also recovered, the agency said.

"ED has conducted searches on 6.6.2022 under PMLA, 2002 at the premises of Satyendar Kumar Jain and others. Various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source have been seized," the central agency tweeted, sharing images of the material recovered during the raids.