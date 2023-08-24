In the video, Shastri is seen calling the man out of the crowd gathered to hear his address. When the man tries to touch his feet, Shastri leans back, saying, “Don’t touch me, you are untouchable”.

"Shastri has also also openly incited people against Muslims and minorities, claimed to have powers to cure diseases and problems, made disparaging remarks about women, and spread rumours that cancer patients were cured by his blessings," Acharya said.

Last month, the self-styled priest had compared women wearing modern clothes to "buffaloes". He was heard saying, "If wearing fewer clothes is a sign of modernisation, then my buffalo is more modern than these women."

In another video circulated last month, he was heard likening women to a "plot of land".

In a viral video, Shastri can be heard saying, “Women, who have got married, have two identities. Vermillion on the head and mangalsutra. Assuming if they don’t have maang ka sindoor or mangalsutra, what do think of them? This plot (of land) is available.”

Similarly, his 'miracle' claims to cure diseases are well documented.