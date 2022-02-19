As Hijab Row Grips K'taka, Boy Sporting Vermillion Denied Entry to PU College
The student was denied entry citing the Karnataka High Court's order banning religious symbols in classrooms.
Amidst the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, a boy sporting vermillion was denied entry into a government PU college in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Friday, 18 February.
The student was stopped citing the Karnataka High Court's interim order banning all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijabs, or any religious symbols within the classroom, The Indian Express reported.
Some members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest against the college authorities following the incident.
The founder of Sri Rama Sene, Pramod Mutalik, argued that the vermillion wasn't a religious symbol, but a part of the country's ancient cultures. He also said that it could not be banned as per the Karnataka Education Department's circular, according to The Indian Express report.
He went on to demand that the teachers of the college be dismissed. The leader claimed that this was an "international conspiracy" in favour of the pro-Hijab movement.
Meanwhile, the state's Education Minister BC Nagesh told The Indian Express that vermillion was a "decoration" and had no connection to the circular on uniforms that was issued.
"We have not told any student to sport vermilion or flowers. It is decorative…nothing to do with the uniform circular," he told the newspaper.
Opposition Takes a Dig at RSS over Hijab Controversy
Opposing the hijab ban in Karnataka, the state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah in their press conference said that it was an unnecessary controversy created by the Sangh Parivar.
"The tradition of wearing hijabs did not start recently. This has been followed for years. Some students wear it and some do not and it is their personal choice. Wearing a hijab does not lead to any kind of problem and the Karnataka High Court is hearing the case."Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah also objected to the deployment of police personnel near schools and colleges in Karnataka. He said:
"What does the police have to do near schools and colleges? Why do they threaten students that they will file cases against them and arrest them? Is it a democracy or a dictatorship? The government could have solved the issue without taking it to the court. The students were never opposed to the uniforms. They have been wearing hijabs along with the uniform, and registering cases against students over the same is wrong."
The hijab row in Karnataka began after six girl students were denied entry into classrooms for wearing the headscarf. The matter quickly escalated, with both Hindu and Muslim students protesting and counter-demonstrating.
The matter is being heard by the high court, which has, for now, asked students to refrain from wearing the hijab, saffron scarves, or any other religious symbol within classrooms.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
