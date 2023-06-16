India Will See Nepal PM Prachanda’s True Colours After He Meets Xi Jinping

Because of his compulsions, Prachanda’s lips were sealed despite being greeted with the Akhand Bharat mural in our new Parliament building which shows Nepal’s Kapilavastu, Biratnagar and Lumbini as part of India. He refused to raise the matter with Modi ignoring pleas by two former PMs, Oli and Baburam Bhattarai. And neither did the obliging Prachanda bring up, according to Shyam Saran, former Foreign Secretary, other contentious and prickly issues like the revision of the India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950, the report of the Eminent Persons Group, the issue of the recruitment of Nepali Gurkha soldiers in the wake of the Agnipath scheme, or even the border issue centred around 350 sq km in the Lipulekha area.

So far so good. One of the most significant outcomes of the Prachanda-Modi meeting is that India has agreed to buy 10,000 MW of power in 10 years against the current 450 MW. This is a quantum jump. But there is a rider. India won’t buy any electricity generated in Nepal with Chinese funding or even Chinese machinery and equipment. This stiff condition, Saran says will “require (Nepal to build) direct and dedicated transmission lines from non-Chinese-aided or Chinese-built power projects to India”.

This is an impossible ask. Nepal’s economy is badly crippled; it doesn’t have funds to squander new transmission lines. If Beijing wants to instigate Prachanda, this is the red hot button it will hit.­­­

