Delhi Riots: ‘Witness’ Against BJP Councillor Claims Intimidation

"I could see Kanhaiya Lal who was exhorting inflammatory speeches...and he said things like, 'Come together all the Hindus, come out of your homes, support the CAA and send these Muslims out of Bhagirathi Vihar Colony, kill the Muslims, capture their houses, loot their houses."

This is the account provided by Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, regarding the alleged involvement of BJP councillor Kanhaiya Lal in the Northeast Delhi riots in February. Ahmed is a ready-made garments trader whose shop in Bhagirathi Vihar was looted during the violence.

Ahmed has now filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court alleging intimidation as well as seeking the registration of an FIR for the attack on his shop during the violence.

On 22 June, The Quint had reported on a police complaint alleging that Kanhaiya Lal led the mob at Bhagirathi Vihar during the riots. The report has also been added in Ahmed’s petition at the High Court as an annexure.