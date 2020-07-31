LG Overturns Govt’s Rejection of Lawyer Panel Chosen by Delhi Cops

What Is the Issue?



On 10 July, the Delhi Police had proposed the names of six special public prosecutors to argue 85 cases related to the northeast Delhi riots and anti-CAA protests. The Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet rejected this panel of lawyers.

The Aam Aadmi Party on 19 July had alleged that the Delhi violence, which killed 53 people in February, was "engineered" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It questioned why the BJP was so “desperate to engage them in the riots case.”