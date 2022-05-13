ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi CM Kejriwal Calls Meeting on 14 May Over 'Bulldozer Action' in Capital
All the MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party will be present at the meeting.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting at the CM House on 14 May to discuss the 'bulldozer action' in different areas of the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Friday, 13 May. All the MLAs of the party will be present at the meeting.
(This story will be updated.)
