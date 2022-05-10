After Shaheen Bagh Row, MCD's Demolition Drive in New Friends Colony, Mongolpuri
In Mongolpuri, local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was detained by the police.
A day after the ruckus in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh amid an anti-encroachment drive, led by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a drive is underway at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Mongolpuri areas against 'illegal encroachments.'
While images showed encroachments by the roadsides being cleared using a bulldozer, Rajpal Singh, Chairperson, Central Zone South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), said that the road between Gurudwara to Ashoka Park at NFC will be cleared today.
Meanwhile, in Mongolpuri, local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was detained by the police "to prevent the situation from getting jeopardised."
Speaking to ANI, Sammer Sharma, DCP, Outer District, Delhi Police said, "The anti-encroachment drive is going on, local MLA came here and asked what was the need for using JCBs. To prevent the situation from getting jeopardised, we have detained the MLA."
Speaking to the media, Ahlawat had earlier said, "When people have vacated the area beforehand, why are they creating inconvenience to them by using bulldozers by surrounding them? We are against it. They need to prove first that there's encroachment."
The drive in the two areas comes a day after similar action in Shaheen Bagh was in the headlines for not being carried out after facing protests by locals and political parties including the Congress and the Bhim Army. AAP MLA Amanatullah khan was also present at the spot.
The bulldozer that was brought to Shaheen Bagh on Monday, the centre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019, returned in less than two hours without demolishing any structure.
