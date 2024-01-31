Varanasi Court Allows Hindus To Offer Prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque Basement

A Varanasi court on Wednesday, 31 January, allowed the Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of Gyanvapi mosque.

As per the court order, Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana', a sealed area inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

The court, during its hearing earlier in the day, also directed the district administration to make the necessary arrangements for the same in the next seven days.

The district court's order comes a day after four women moved the Supreme Court seeking excavation and scientific survey of a sealed section of the mosque, this after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report concluded that a large Hindu temple existed before the construction of the mosque.