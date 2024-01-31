ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Varanasi Court Allows Hindus To Offer Prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque Basement

Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana', a sealed area inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A Varanasi court on Wednesday, 31 January, allowed the Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of Gyanvapi mosque.

As per the court order, Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana', a sealed area inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

The court, during its hearing earlier in the day, also directed the district administration to make the necessary arrangements for the same in the next seven days.

The district court's order comes a day after four women moved the Supreme Court seeking excavation and scientific survey of a sealed section of the mosque, this after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report concluded that a large Hindu temple existed before the construction of the mosque.

Also Read

'A Large Hindu Temple Existed Before...': ASI Survey on Gyanvapi Mosque Case

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Everybody Will Have Right to Perform Puja': Hindu Side's Advocate

While speaking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within seven days. Everyone will now have the right to perform puja".

"I see Varanasi court's recent order as historic as the order given by Justice Krishna Mohan Pandey in 1983, who ordered the opening of locks of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," advocate Vishnu Jain said.

KM Pandey, a Gorakhpur resident, was the first judge on whose orders the lock of the Ram Mandir was opened for worship. 

Also Read

Gyanvapi: SC Upholds HC Order Allowing Survey, Rejects Mosque Committee's Plea

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Varanasi Court Allows Hindus To Offer Prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque Basement

Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana', a sealed area inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A Varanasi court on Wednesday, 31 January, allowed the Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of Gyanvapi mosque.

As per the court order, Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana', a sealed area inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

The court, during its hearing earlier in the day, also directed the district administration to make the necessary arrangements for the same in the next seven days.

The district court's order comes a day after four women moved the Supreme Court seeking excavation and scientific survey of a sealed section of the mosque, this after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report concluded that a large Hindu temple existed before the construction of the mosque.

Also Read

'A Large Hindu Temple Existed Before...': ASI Survey on Gyanvapi Mosque Case

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Everybody Will Have Right to Perform Puja': Hindu Side's Advocate

While speaking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within seven days. Everyone will now have the right to perform puja".

"I see Varanasi court's recent order as historic as the order given by Justice Krishna Mohan Pandey in 1983, who ordered the opening of locks of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," advocate Vishnu Jain said.

KM Pandey, a Gorakhpur resident, was the first judge on whose orders the lock of the Ram Mandir was opened for worship. 

Also Read

Gyanvapi: SC Upholds HC Order Allowing Survey, Rejects Mosque Committee's Plea

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×