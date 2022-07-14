Congress To Stage Nationwide Protest Against ED Summons to Sonia Gandhi

Following a meeting on Wednesday, 13 July, Congress leaders decided to state a nationwide protest against the BJP-led Central Government on 21 July, when Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), news agency ANI reported.

Another meeting has been called by the party on Thursday, which is set to see discussions regarding the planned ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ between general secretaries, state-chiefs and PCC chiefs.



(With inputs from ANI)