ADVERTISEMENT
Congress To Stage Nationwide Protest Against ED Summons to Sonia Gandhi
Another meeting on Thursday is set to see discussions regarding the planned ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.'
i
Following a meeting on Wednesday, 13 July, Congress leaders decided to state a nationwide protest against the BJP-led Central Government on 21 July, when Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), news agency ANI reported.
Another meeting has been called by the party on Thursday, which is set to see discussions regarding the planned ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ between general secretaries, state-chiefs and PCC chiefs.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×