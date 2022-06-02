ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia Gandhi Tests COVID-Positive; Will Still Appear Before ED, Says Congress

Gandhi, who developed mild fever, has isolated herself and been given requisite medical attention, said Surjewala.

Pranay Dutta Roy
Updated
Politics
2 min read
Congress President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 2 June, the party announced on its Twitter handle.

This comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the National Herald case, issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for appearance before the agency on 8 June.

Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, has isolated herself and been given requisite medical attention, news agency ANI reported.

Surjewala clarified that Gandhi's date of appearance before ED – 8 June – stands unchanged.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Several Congress leaders took to Twitter to wish the Congress president a speedy recovery.

Surjewala also said that Sonia Gandhi was meeting leaders and activists over the last week, "some of whom have been found Covid +ve (sic)."

"As a large number of Congressmen & women & well wishers have expressed concern, we want to stay that she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes (sic)," Surjewala tweeted.

'Will Appear Before ED On 8 June', Says Congress

The national spokesperson of the INC also mentioned that the Congress president "will appear before the ED on 8th June, as informed."

The probe by the ED was based on a trial court taking cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young India Pvt Ltd after a criminal complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Randeep Surjewala, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, 1 June, said that the ED is the prime minister’s favourite weapon.

“The Modi government is trying to stray from real issues. This is a cowardly act. The Centre is scared. This is just a way to divert the people's attention, a part of a conspiracy," Surjewala added.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

Published: 
