Sonia Gandhi Tests COVID-Positive; Will Still Appear Before ED, Says Congress

This comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the National Herald case, issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for appearance before the agency on 8 June.

Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, has isolated herself and been given requisite medical attention, news agency ANI reported.

Surjewala clarified that Gandhi's date of appearance before ED – 8 June – stands unchanged.