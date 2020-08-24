‘No One Can Save Them’: BJP’s Shivraj Chouhan on Congress’ Crisis
Chaos and confusion reigned supreme at the CWC meet over the all-important leadership question on Monday.
With chaos and confusion reigning supreme at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet over the all-important leadership question on Monday, 24 August, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that "no one can save such a party."
"When (Jyotiraditya) Scindiaji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now, when leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding a full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with the BJP. No one can save such a party," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Chouhan's reference to Scindia comes months after he switched over from the Congress to the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.
Leadership Question Betrays Faultlines
A letter written by senior Congress functionaries calling for a change in leadership has betrayed fault lines in the party.
Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the letter criticising the Congress leadership, saying that the note "seeking sweeping changes" was written at a time when the party was fighting the BJP in MP and Rajasthan. However, the party has denied that Gandhi accused the signatories of the letter of "colluding" with the BJP.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said that the “Gandhi-Nehru family’s existence is in crisis” and “their political dominance is over”.
"... Congress is finished... So who stays in what position hardly matters now... Congress should return to Gandhi, the real 'swadeshi' Gandhi without any foreign element," she was quoted as saying.
The Congress stands divided over a call for ‘revival’ by senior leaders, who wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding changes in the party as “a national imperative”. The interim Congress chief on Monday asked the party to start the process to find the next president.
(With inputs from ANI)
