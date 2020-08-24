‘No One Can Save Them’: BJP’s Shivraj Chouhan on Congress’ Crisis

With chaos and confusion reigning supreme at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet over the all-important leadership question on Monday, 24 August, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that "no one can save such a party."

"When (Jyotiraditya) Scindiaji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now, when leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding a full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with the BJP. No one can save such a party," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chouhan's reference to Scindia comes months after he switched over from the Congress to the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.