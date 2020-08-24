All Eyes on Sonia Gandhi as CWC Meet to Begin Shortly
Catch all the live updates on the Congress Working Committee meeting here.
The debate over the ‘Gandhi leadership’ for Congress has taken centre stage in Indian politics once again as the party stands divided over a call for ‘revival’ by over 23 senior leaders, who wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding changes in the party as “a national imperative.” The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which will be held on 24 August, will lend clarity on whether Rahul Gandhi will take over as the party president again.
- Sonia Gandhi has reportedly signalled that she does not want to continue as the interim Congress president
- Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has denied reports on Gandhi’s resignation
- CMs Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Ashok Gehlot voiced their support for the Gandhi family
Cong Workers Protest Outside AICC HQ
Congress workers raise slogans outside AICC headquarters in Delhi, demanding that party president should be from Gandhi family, reported ANI.
J&K Cong Committee Extends Support to Rahul Gandhi
Jammu And Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee extended support to Rahul Gandhi to be the next party president "if there is any change in Congress Presidency,” the unit said, in a statement.
CWC Meet to Begin Shortly
The Congress Working Committee meeting, which is likely to discuss the party leadership, is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Monday, 24 August.
Sonia to Offer Resignation as Leaders Seek Congress' Revival: Reports
After nearly 23 Congress leaders wrote to the interim chief Sonia Gandhi seeking the party’s revival, several reports suggested that the 73-year-old veteran leader has offered to step down at the party meet scheduled for 24 August and asked for senior leaders to find her replacement.
The reports have however been deemed by the party as untrue.
Senior Congress leaders – including former chief ministers, sitting members of parliament (MP) and former union ministers – have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi asking for changes in the party, arguing that the party’s revival is “a national imperative.”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.