Sibal Deletes Tweet Saying Rahul Accused Leaders of BJP Collusion

High drama ensued as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was underway on Monday, 24 August after senior leader and one of the signatories of a ‘dissident letter’ to Sonia Gandhi Kapil Sibal claimed that Rahul accused the dissenters of “colluding with the BJP.”

He, however, deleted the tweet later saying that Rahul had personally denied making any such comments, even as party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied that Rahul Gandhi made any such remarks.