Sibal Deletes Tweet Saying Rahul Accused Leaders of BJP Collusion
A CWC meeting to discuss the Congress party’s leadership was held on Monday.
High drama ensued as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was underway on Monday, 24 August after senior leader and one of the signatories of a ‘dissident letter’ to Sonia Gandhi Kapil Sibal claimed that Rahul accused the dissenters of “colluding with the BJP.”
He, however, deleted the tweet later saying that Rahul had personally denied making any such comments, even as party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied that Rahul Gandhi made any such remarks.
What Sibal Had Claimed Earlier
Earlier on Monday, Sibal took to Twitter to say that Rahul Gandhi accused the signatories of the letter of colluding with the BJP
“Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP” . Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue.Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP! [sic]” Sibal tweeted.
Why Did Sibal Delete the Tweet?
As reactions poured in, with senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad even offering to resign over Rahul’s alleged remarks, Sibal deleted his tweet and said that Rahul had personally reached out to him with a clarification.
“Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet,” he said.
Congress Denies That Rahul Made the Alleged Comments
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to claim that Rahul Gandhi did not make ay such remarks in the meeting.
“Sh Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress,” Surjewala tweeted.
What Else Did Rahul Allegedly Say at CWC?
In the CWC meeting on Monday, according to reports, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the letter criticising Congress leadership, stating that the note “seeking sweeping” changes were written at a time when the party was fighting BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Rahul reportedly questioned why and how the letter was leaked to the media.
Sonia Gandhi Offers to Step Down
Interim party chief Sonia Gandhi reportedly indicated that she “does not wish to continue” in her post. However, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reportedly urged Sonia Gandhi to continue, reported PTI.
Sonia Gandhi also handed over a letter to KC Venugopal replying to note sent by dissidents, contents of which were reportedly read out.
The debate over the ‘Gandhi leadership’ for Congress has taken centre stage in Indian politics once again as the party stands divided over a call for ‘revival’ by over 23 senior leaders, who wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding changes in the party as “a national imperative.”
