Bharat Jodo Yatra Exposes Fault-lines of Congress’ Endeavor for Opposition Unity

An analysis of all the non-Congress politicians who joined Rahul Gandhi in his 5-month long yatra across 12 states reflects that barring long-standing allies, there are only a few other parties willing to stand behind the Congress as a united opposition.

JDU leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, for instance, had earlier in January called the Bharat Jodo Yatra “Congress’ internal matter.” “We will not join this yatra. Let them complete their programme, then we will sit together and discuss about the opposition unity,” he had told the media.



Kumar is busy holding his own ‘Samadhan Yatra’ across the length and breadth of Bihar, and would be unwilling to let that be and instead share the limelight with Gandhi.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was previously a member of the JDU, has also derided the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that he too has been walking for several kilometers as part of his ‘Jan Suraaj’ Abhiyan in Bihar. “But I do not want to show it off as evidence of my physical fitness," Kishor had told PTI.

Then, JDU ally RJD’s leader Tejashwi Yadav too has maintained his distance from the yatra. Earlier in an interview with The Hindu, the deputy CM had said that “wherever regional parties are stronger as in Bihar, the Congress should let us sit in the driving seat.” Days later, Yadav was sent an invite by the Congress to join its yatra, but he did not show up.

The opposition fault-lines came to the fore in Uttar Pradesh as well, where opposition parties refused to participate in the yatra, including Akhilesh Yadav’s SP and Mayawati’s BSP.

Prior to being invited, Akhilesh had even dismissed the yatra, saying that the “Congress and BJP are the same.” In response, Rahul Gandhi had said that the SP doesn’t have a national framework to contest elections.



Interestingly, SP’s ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has come out in support of the yatra. While Jayant Chaudhary didn’t join the yatra himself, a delegation of RLD leaders did so, and the leader tweeted praising the yatra.