Jignesh Mevani, 6 Others Appointed Working Presidents of Gujarat Congress
The Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be held towards the end of the year.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 7 July, approved the proposal of the appointment of working presidents of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. MLA Jignesh Mevani is one of the seven people appointed to the post.
MLAs Lalit Kagathara, Rutvik Makwana, Ambarish J Der, Himmatsingh Patel, Kadir Pirzada, and Indravijaysinh Gohil were also named working presidents.
