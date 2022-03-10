Punjab Results: Who is to Blame for Congress' Defeat - Channi, Sidhu or Neither?

1. Central Leadership Remained Oblivious

It is clear that the central leadership remained oblivious to the massive resentment against Captain's government. Its efforts to make Captain deliver on his electoral promises were too little and too late.

The leadership also seemed to have been unaware of Captain's decent relationship with the BJP.

The leadership should have held Captain accountable and if necessary, removed him, much earlier than it did.

2. Indecisiveness on Leadership

First the party allowed the Captain vs Sidhu tussle to fester. Then when it did appoint Sidhu as the state unit chief, it persisted with Captain, causing more confusion.

Then when it did replace Captain, the party should have thought of a succession plan in advance. In the end, the confusion led to the perception being created that Sunil Jakhar was denied the position for being Hindu. Then the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa was considered but he was replaced by Channi at the last moment.

Even after appointing Channi, it should have been obvious to the party that making a Dalit CM and then not projecting him later would be counter-productive. Therefore it should have finalised Channi as the CM face much earlier.

Instead it allowed confusion between Channi and Sidhu to remain, giving the impression of instability.