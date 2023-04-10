Congress's Dilemma in MP and Chhattisgarh: To Play the 'Hindu Card' or Not?

Another senior Congress leader from Chhattisgarh noted, "The Congress is not anti-Hindu, but the BJP has been able to portray us in that way. We are all-inclusive and that doesn't mean anti-Hindu. Having said that, it's also a fact that the BJP may have been able to shape public perception. Now, we are willing to put it out in the open like the BJP does".

With elections around the corner in five states, including three north Indian states, the Congress faces a tough challenge in taking on the BJP's agenda in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where communal tensions have seen an increase in the last few years.