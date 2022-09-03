Centre Spent Rs 5 Lakh Crore on MGNREGA Scheme in 8 Years: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre has spent Rs 5 lakh crore on MGNREGA scheme during the past eight years, out of which 20 per cent was spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said on Friday, 2 September.

Speaking to reports in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Thursday, she said the state was given Rs 20,000 crore under the the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the past eight years.