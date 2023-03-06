CBI Questions Ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi at Her Home in Alleged Land-for-Jobs Case

Reacting to the CBI's visit to her residence, Devi said, "This is nothing. This has been the case since the beginning."

Meanwhile, her son and Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said, "If you stay with BJP, you'll be Raja Harishchandra."

He claimed that when leaders left their parties and joined the BJP, all the cases against them were dropped. "In Maharashtra when Sharad Pawar's nephew (Ajit Pawar) went to BJP, all cases were withdrawn. When TMC's Mukul Roy when to BJP, all cases were withdrawn. If you show the mirror to BJP, this (raid) will happen."

Soon after the news of CBI arriving at Devi's residence surfaced, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that such raids on opposition members is 'humiliating'.