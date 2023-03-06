CBI Questions Ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi at Her Home in Alleged Land-for-Jobs Case
A special court has summoned the accused Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad, their family members, and others on 15 March.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials visited the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Monday, 6 March, to question her in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.
Yes, but: Officials said that there is no search or raid taking place, reported news agency PTI.
In relation to the case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to the accused, including former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and others, on 15 March.
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with further probe in the land for jobs scam case, in Patna, on Monday, 6 March.
(Photo: PTI)
Bihar Minister and RJD MLA Tej Pratap at the residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
The case: In May 2022, the CBI had alleged that during the period 2004-09, then Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property, in the name of his family members and associates in lieu of appointment of about 12 substitutes in Group D posts in different zones of Railways.
"About 1,05,292 square feet of land/immovable properties situated at Patna were acquired by family members of said minister through 05 sale deeds and 02 gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer," the CBI had said in a statement.
Further, the following allegations have been levelled against Lalu Prasad by the CBI:
About 12 candidates were allegedly appointed as substitutes in Group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by railway officials and were later regularised
The substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members, sold and gifted their Patna land in transactions favouring the family members of the former railways minister
A private company – AK Infosystems Private Limited – controlled by family members was involved in transfer of such immoveable properties in the name of said family members
No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways
The appointees, though they were residents of Patna, were appointed as substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur
The agency had booked a total of 16 persons in May, including:
Former Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad
Rabri Prasad (wife of Lalu Prasad)
Misa Bharti (daughter of Lalu Prasad)
Hema Yadav (daughter of Lalu Prasad)
Unknown public servants
Unknown private persons
'If You Stay with BJP, You'll be Raja Harishchandra': Tejashwi
Reacting to the CBI's visit to her residence, Devi said, "This is nothing. This has been the case since the beginning."
Meanwhile, her son and Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said, "If you stay with BJP, you'll be Raja Harishchandra."
He claimed that when leaders left their parties and joined the BJP, all the cases against them were dropped. "In Maharashtra when Sharad Pawar's nephew (Ajit Pawar) went to BJP, all cases were withdrawn. When TMC's Mukul Roy when to BJP, all cases were withdrawn. If you show the mirror to BJP, this (raid) will happen."
Soon after the news of CBI arriving at Devi's residence surfaced, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that such raids on opposition members is 'humiliating'.
"Raids going on members of opposition is humiliating...This is becoming a trend in states governed by the opposition, to halt their working. They use the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Governor to trouble them...Nation can only move forward when everyone works together," Kejriwal said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
