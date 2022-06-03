Pushkar Singh Dhami Wins Champawat Bypoll, to Remain Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, 3 June, won the key Champawat bypoll by a margin of 55,025 votes, for which voting was held on Tuesday.

Dhami took to Twitter to thank people for helping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the bypoll.

Dhami had to contest a bypoll from the seat to become a member of the state Assembly, which was a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfill within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister.

He had lost from Khatima in the state Assembly polls held in February.