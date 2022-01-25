'BJP Undermining Power of Democracy', Says Congress’ Youth Candidate From Noida

English Script: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Elections, the Congress Party has nominated Pankhuri Pathak as its candidate from the ‘VVIP constituency’ of Noida. Pathak is contesting against BJP’s Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During her campaign, The Quint questioned Pankhuri Pathak about the issues, she is contesting on, and the challenges faced by her while competing from a constituency, which has a huge vote base for the saffron party.