Bengal Govt Will Give Full Support to Ex-Chief Secy Alapan: Mamata

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer, took over as the Chief Secretary of Bengal after the former appointee, Rajiv Sinha, retired from the post in September 2020.

Bandopadhyay was due to retire on 31 May 2020, but had received a three-month extension from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on a request from the state government, which had asserted his key role in the management of the COVID situation in the state.