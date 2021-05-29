‘Don’t Insult Me Like This’: Mamata on PM’s Cyclone Meet Row

"We have got a landslide victory, is that why you are behaving like this? You tried everything and lost. Why are you quarrelling with us every day?" Banerjee added.

Banerjee also said that she was "willing to touch PM Modi's feet if it soothed his ego – if that helps the people of Bengal".

BJP Chief JP Nadda on Friday slammed Banerjee over her alleged "absence" from PM Modi's meeting on Cyclone ‘Yaas’, saying it is a "murder of Constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism".