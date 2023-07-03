Ajit Pawar Exit a Blow to MVA but an Opportunity for Congress: 5 Aspects to This

The shift of Maharashtra's Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar along with a number of Nationalist Congress Party MLAs has no doubt come as a blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Though the number of MLAs who have shifted with Ajit Pawar remains unclear, the split does leave the NCP, and as a result the MVA, considerably weaker.

After the Shiv Sena split, the NCP had become the numerically strongest partner in the MVA and it was also the party which brought the Sena and Congress together despite their ideological differences.

From the point of view of national politics, too, it puts the Opposition on the backfoot. After all, a great deal of the national Opposition's calculations were dependent on the MVA's arithmetic in Maharashtra.

However, this also presents an opportunity to the main Opposition party - the Congress. Here's why.