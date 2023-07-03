Ajit Pawar's Revolt in Maharashtra: How Modi Is Merely Imitating Indira Gandhi

In 1982, Rajiv Gandhi publicly humiliated the Congress chief minister of Andhra Pradesh T Anjaiah at the Hyderabad airport. Superstar N T Rama Rao formed the Telugu Desam in 1983 to protest against the insult to Telugu pride and swept the 1983 Assembly Elections.

NTR returned from a triple bypass surgery in the US towards the end of 14 or early 15 August. On the very next day, TDP minister N Bhaskar Rao executed a plot that was being planned for months. He ditched NTR along with some rebel MLAs. Governor Ram Lal promptly dismissed NTR and installed Bhaskar Rao as the chief minister. The BJP and other opposition parties screamed murder of democracy. Indira and Rajiv Gandhi were unruffled.

By persuading Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel to “betray” his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar, the strategists of PM Modi are merely repeating history and doing what the strategists of Indira Gandhi once did when the Congress had clots, numbers, and resources. It is high time Congress leaders and supporters claimed down their high horse of morality and accept reality.

The author is convinced that Congress will do the same if it magically revives and once again becomes the dominant political force in India. It is also high time BJP leaders and supporters stop parroting the nonsense that it is a “party with a difference”. Soon after Arun Jaitley presented his first Budget in 2014, columnist Swaminathan S Aiyer wrote in The Times of India: “It is not a radical Modi Budget but a Chidambaram budget with saffron lipstick”. In many ways, the contemporary BJP is the old Congress with saffron lipstick.

(Sutanu Guru is the Executive Director of the CVoter Foundation. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)