LIVE Updates | 'Will Put Them In Their Place': Sharad Pawar Attacks Rebels, BJP

Ajit Pawar LIVE Updates: A day after Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party with over 30 MLAs and took oath as the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister, party supremo Sharad Pawar paid respects at the YB Chavan memorial in Karad in an attempt to "take the fight to the people."
Addressing party workers at the venue, Pawar said that he will not rest until those creating unrest in the state and the party "are put in their place."
Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, convened a meeting on the nine ministers in the state at his Mumbai residence. While Ajit Pawar openly staked claim to the party saying that "most MLAs" are with him, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil addressed the media on Sunday and said that the party has moved a disqualification petition against the nine ministers who took oath on Sunday.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar being welcomed by supporters as he reached Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on Pune-Satara Highway while on his way to Karad, on Monday, July 3, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being greeted by supporters at his residence, in Mumbai, Monday, July 3, 2023.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar leaves for Karad to visit the memorial of Maharashtras first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, in Pune, Monday, July 3, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters deface a banner showing party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare during a protest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other party leaders who joined the state cabinet, outside NCP office at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses supporters after paying tribute to former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, in Karad, Monday, July 3, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting of NCP leaders on Thursday, 5 July.
Jitendra Awhad on Sunday was appointed as the new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly to replace Ajit Pawar.
The Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP moved a disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar and eight other ministers which Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he will "study and decide upon."
Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress have claimed that the deal of Ajit Pawar for the BJP is to become the chief minister, indicating a threat to Eknath Shinde's position.
NCP MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said that her "love" for her brother will always be intact.
Ajit's nephew Rohit Pawar said that he owes his political career to his uncle but will not compromise on the party ideology.
Ajit Pawar to Address the Media t 4 PM
NCP leader and now deputy CM Ajit Pawar will address the media at 4 pm likely to announce the new portfolios.
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar Meets Fadnavis
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narveker, who is to decide on the disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and 8 other NCP leaders who took oath as ministers on Sunday, meets Devendra Fadnavis at his residence.
'Fadnavis Joined Hands With Corupt Leaders of NCP': Eknath Khadse
NCP leader Eknath Khadse attacked the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis for joining hands with "corrupt" leaders of NCP.
"Devendra Fadnavis was running a campaign on corruption by many of these leaders. Now Fadnavis has joined hands with them which means that they are now clear of all charges. They are now in the washing machine of the BJP and they will come lout clean," he said.
'Will Let Go of LoP Post if Need Be': Sharad Pawar Faction
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reacted to the Congress party's objection to him being appointed as the Leader of Opposition without consulting the three allies.
"As of now we have the numbers. If the situation changes tomorrow, we will let go off the post. The goal is to fight together as MVA and the NCP is not so petty for a post," he said.
Awhad was reacting to several state Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar saying that the party should be now get the post of LoP in the Assembly.