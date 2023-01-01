2023 Political Battle Much More Than 9 State Polls: 2 Charts & 2 Points Show How

In Indian politics, the year before the Lok Sabha elections has come to be popularly referred to as a 'semi-final year'. At least since 1998, this has partly been due to a number of state elections falling just before the general elections.

2023 is no exception because as many as nine states will be going to polls this year. However, will the results of the nine Assembly elections give us a hint of what lies ahead in the Lok Sabha elections? Probably not and this article will show you why.

This article will also examine two key political questions we need to look out for in 2023, besides the nine state elections.