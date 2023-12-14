Parliament Breach: How Heroic MPs Beniwal, Aujla & Nagar Took On Intruders

Lok Sabha MPs Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party's Malook Nagar are being hailed as 'saviours' by other MPs for helping nab the intruders who breached the security of Parliament.

Beniwal, Nagar, Aujla and a group of other MPs managed to overpower two intruders who jumped into the House chamber and released yellow gas from their canisters.