Nitish Kumar, if Considered, Might Be ‘Strong Candidate’ for PM: Tejashwi Yadav

Asked if Kumar is best-suited to be prime ministerial candidate for 2024 polls and if he could be the Opposition's nominee, Yadav said, ''I leave this question for Honourable Nitish ji. I cannot claim to speak on behalf of the entire Opposition, however, if considered, respected Nitish ji definitely might be a strong candidate.''

For the last 50 years, he has been a social and political activist, having participated in JP and reservation movements, Yadav said.

''He (Kumar) has more than 37 years of vast parliamentary and administrative experience and enjoys immense goodwill on the ground as well as among his peers,'' the RJD leader said.

Kumar's decision to break ties with the BJP, his ally since 1996 except for the period between 2013 and 2017, has fuelled speculation about his prime ministerial bid.

Asked about the several adverse comments he had made about Kumar when the JD(U) leader was in alliance with the BJP, Yadav said if one looks at the similarities and differences between them from a historical, national, contemporary and regional perspective, one will find a meeting of minds and objectives.

''We have emerged from the same churn of socialist movements and broadly share the same values. Sometimes there have been issues but none that are irreconcilable,'' he said.

''Our comments against the previous government were made in the capacity of a responsive opposition. All the interventions made by me and my party colleagues were to make sure the government heard the people's concerns and voices,'' he asserted.