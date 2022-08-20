'No New Cars, Greet With Namaste or Aadab': Tejashwi Yadav to RJD Ministers

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday, 20 August, came out with a list of directives for cabinet colleagues belonging to the RJD, in an obvious attempt at image makeover for his party.

The RJD heir apparent issued the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars and also from allowing visitors to touch feet.

“Greetings should be exchanged with namaste or aadab,” said Yadav, whose party is facing the heat over criminal cases pending against many ministers.

He further asked ministers to conduct themselves “with dignity and humility” and give priority to helping the poor “irrespective of their religion and caste."