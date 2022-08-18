Bihar's Newly Formed 'Mahagathbandhan' Already Seeing Differences Emerge

Differences seem to have already emerged in the newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, with exasperation over choices made for cabinet portfolios palpable on Wednesday within the ruling camp, a day after the exercise was carried out.

The CPIML (L), a partner in the Grand Alliance government, has demanded that the decision to induct RJD leader Kartikeya Singh in the cabinet be reconsidered as an arrest warrant was allegedly pending against him in a kidnapping case.

The party's state secretary, Kunal, said the decision to allocate law department portfolio to Singh could tarnish the new government's image.