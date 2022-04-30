Union Min RK Singh Reviews Coal Stock, Delhi To Get as Much Power as Needed

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Saturday, 30 April, conducted a review of the coal stock position in thermal power plants, including those supplying power to distribution companies (DISCOMs) in Delhi, ANI reported.

Singh issued directions to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to ensure secure power supply to the national capital.

Stating that there has been "no shortage of electricity supply to the State of Delhi," the ministry, in a statement, noted that while the state's peak demand for the month of April hit 6,096 MegaWatts (MW), data provided by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) said that there was no shortage in meeting the requirement.