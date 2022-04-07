Chinese Hackers Target India's Power Grids Near Ladakh, Collect Intel: Report

At least seven Indian State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs), which are responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispatch within these respective states were also targeted, as per the threat analysis report.

Notably, the identified SLDCs are located close to the disputed India-China border in Ladakh.

The report states, “Despite a partial troop disengagement between India and China from February 2021, the prolonged targeting of Indian critical infrastructure continues to raise concerns over prepositioning activity being conducted by Chinese adversaries.”

While such attacks are consistent with previously identified RedEcho activity, technical evidence attributing it to the group has not yet been identified. Currently, such hacking activity is being clustered under the temporary group name Threat Activity Group 38 (TAG38).